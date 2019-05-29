Donate Life CT partners with NHPS to teach students about organ donations

Donate Life CT has teamed up with New Haven Public Schools for a unique partnership; to teach students about organ donations.

At Gateway Community College on Wednesday, those involved with organ donation were honored during a candle lighting ceremony.

Educators and doctors also discussed an 11-day curriculum for middle school students which will be engaging, hands on and driven by technology.

Organizers say it’s an initiative that will open doors for city youth.

Dr. Sukru Emre, a Transplant Surgeon at Yale New Haven Hospital said, “That’s my dream actually the most important thing is to educating the youngest – we can create a grass root erasing all the problems, myths.”

Ken Mathews, a Math Supervisor at New Haven Public Schools said, “It’s a fantastic opportunity for kids to learn about organ donation and transplantation. STEM learning is the passport to a better lifestyle and a ticket out of poverty for many students in new haven public schools.”

News 8’s Sarah Cody and Kent Pierce were honored at the event for their work with Donate Life Connecticut, raising awareness about organ donation through their stories and appearances.

