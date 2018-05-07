‘It’s a miracle’: Boy recovers from brain injuries after parents sign organ donation papers

A boy in Alabama continues to heal from brain injuries he suffered during an accident in March, but it’s his unlikely recovery that has everyone talking.

According to the USA Today, Trenton McKinley, 13, almost died when he suffered several skull fractures after he was involved in an accident involving a utility vehicle.

At one point, Trenton had no brain activity and his kidneys began to fail.

In fact, Trenton’s prognosis was so bad his parents had already signed the papers to donate his organs to children in need of transplants.

However, the day before he was to be pulled from life support, Trenton began to show signs of awareness.

Trenton’s family says it was divine intervention that brought the boy back to life.

“It’s a miracle,” Jennifer Nicole Reindl, Trenton’s mother, told the USA Today.

Trenton even told WALA that he went to Heaven before regaining consciousness.

“I was in an open field walking straight,” Trenton told WALA. “There’s no other explanation but God. There’s no other way. Even doctors said it.”

Reindl continues to update Trenton’s recovery on a fundraising Facebook page, where she is asking for help for medical expenses.