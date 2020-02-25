Organ Donation: Giving and Receiving Life

(WTNH) — In most cases, it’s a life-saving last chance for survival. Do you have a loved one, or know someone, waiting for an organ transplant?

Right now, more than 100,000 people in the United States are in need of a lifeline — a donor organ. Every ten minutes, someone is added to the national waiting list. Every day, at least twenty people on that list die because an organ they needed was not available.

A word of warning – the stories in this video show real medical procedures and some of the video is graphic.