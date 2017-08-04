Yale develops drug delivery system to reduce organ transplant complications

Organ Donation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Yale researchers have developed a drug delivery system that could reduce organ transplant complications.

Researchers are using nano-particles to hide the donated tissue from the recipient’s immune system. The particles, made in a Yale lab, can be used to calm one of the main culprits behind organ rejection, white blood cells.

Researchers say they have had positive results in studies involving mice and will now look to apply the system to kidney transplants.

Yale says about 25,000 organ transplants are performed in the U.S. each year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss