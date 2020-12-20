First weekend after the storm means big business at Mt. Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Conditions on the slopes measured up during the first weekend of the ski season, which is also the first weekend after this week’s snowstorm. When skiers and snowboarders talk about the conditions at Mt. Southington, they’re not just talking about the trails.

“For everybody’s safety, I think it’s a good thing,” said Kevin O’Brien, a snowboarder from Long Island.

Some of the new COVID-SAFE conditions in place for skiers and snowboarders include face masks, social distancing, and regular sanitizing of their hands. Capacity is capped at 50%, and the cafeteria is shut down to avoid large groups of people in one room indoors. Instead, if you work up an appetite conquering the mountain, there are food trucks and tables outside.

“We’ve taken a lot of measures to make sure this is a safe operation this winter,” said Jay Dougherty, General Manager of Mt. Southington.

O’Brien likes what he sees out there.

“I’d give them a ten,” he said.

Dougherty tells News8 there were some anxious moments leading up to the start of the ski season.

“It was kind of the unknown,” he said. “We didn’t know where we were going to be when the season actually came.”

But, then came this week’s big snowstorm and it was a sign.

“It meant everything to us,” said Dougherty. “It really got people motivated (to come out).”