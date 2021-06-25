CRT’s mortgage assistance program offers help to people impacted by the COVID pandemic

(WTNH) — If you’re having trouble making your mortgage payments because of the pandemic — there may be some help for you.

The Community Renewal Team (CRT) is urging people to apply for the Mortgage Assistance Program. If you’re accepted you could get up to $8,000 in payment assistance.

CRT offers assessment and financial assistance for low-income Connecticut residents, homeowners with a mortgage in their name, and those who income is less than 200% of the 2021 federal poverty line.

You can contact CRT’s foreclosure prevention housing counselor by calling (860) 761-2381.