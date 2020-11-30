Cyber Monday sales projected to hit record high

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With COVID-19 cases surging, experts predict many will turn to their computers Monday to do a bulk of their holiday shopping.

RELATED: U.S. may see ‘surge upon surge’ of virus in weeks ahead, Fauci says

Adobe Analytics expects project it will be the largest online sales day in United States history.

Adobe recently reported that Black Friday sales hit a new record after shoppers shelled out about $9 billion online — that’s a 21.6% increase over 2019’s 7.4 billion.

RELATED: Walmart announces Cyber Monday 2020 deals

It estimates sales could reach $189 billion this shopping season — a 32% increase from 2019’s $142.4 billion.

Some of the top selling items on Black Friday were:

Hot Wheels

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Animal Crossing

Airpods

Apple Watch

News 8’s Suzie Hunter will have more information on the top deals to snag on GMCT.

WATCH: Quinnipiac University cybersecurity expert offers safety tips for shopping on Cyber Monday