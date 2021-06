HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- At the Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church the love and fellowship has has remained as strong as ever- throughout the pandemic.

The only difference: going to Sunday service is now an outdoor experience right from the church's parking lot.

Senior pastor Keith King said, "many of our members I discovered were isolated and getting depressed, young people and seniors, so being able to fellowship together, to stay together, to gather together and encourage each other was really important."