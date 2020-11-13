How to spot counterfeit goods

(WTNH) — Counterfeit goods are a problem all year long, but demand for gifts, household products, virtual learning items and even health products, means the holiday season is an especially busy time for crooks.

Counterfeit products cost the global economy more than $500 billion a year. So, how can you be sure that the items you are buying are genuine and not fake?

Kasie Brill, the Vice President of Brand Protection and Strategic Initiatives at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, explains how to spot those fake goods in the video above.

