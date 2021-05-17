Monday is the last day to file your 2020 income taxes

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday, May 17, is Tax Day, which makes it the last day to file your state and federal income taxes for the 2020 tax year.

The Dept. of Revenue Services (DRS) said if you haven’t filed yet, you are encouraged to do so electronically.

Filing electronically is the fastest way to receive your funding, and is safe and secure. DRS is offering extended business hours for phone coverage until 6 p.m.

Taxpayers who are experiencing financial trouble in paying the amount due are encouraged to contact DRS.

Taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the May 17 deadline can request an extension of time to file until Oct. 15, 2021.

Later Monday evening, activists will be holding a Tax Day rally in Hartford to demand recovery for all as the state gradually reopens after the height of the pandemic. The rally will take start at 5 p.m. under the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Bushnell Park. They will then march to the State Capitol.