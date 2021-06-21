Time In the Market vs. Timing the Market

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is a lot of evidence that suggests investors are better off taking a long-term approach and spending time invested in the market rather than constantly making changes and trying to time the market.

Chartered Financial Consultant John Caserta explains the difference in these two strategies and why one typically works better than the other.

Caserta says you should manage your emotions during this time:

Focus on the long-term goal.

Really understand the risks.

Work with a professional portfolio manager.

See the full interview in the video above.