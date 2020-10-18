Annual ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ fundraiser walk shifts to drive-thru event amid pandemic

NEW HAVEN/NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The annual ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ fundraiser walk found a different way to happen this year with precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

People in New Haven and New London counties took to their cars to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Breast cancer survivors, loved ones, and supporters decorated their cars in pink to participate in the drive-thru-style event.

Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society Graham Kobs told News 8, “We’re here to bring hope to those facing cancer and let them know that there is support for them. The funds that we raise are critical at this time, more so than ever.”

The money raised funds breast cancer research, promotes education, and patient support to those in need.