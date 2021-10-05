Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The importance of early screenings

NEW HAVEN, Conn, (WTNH) — Breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women. It is estimated that 1 in 7 women born today in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives.

The first of October marked the beginning of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a nationwide observance dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

Dr. Kimberly Caprio, a breast surgeon at Hartford HealthCare, spoke with News 8’s Lisa Carberg about breast cancer and the importance of mammograms.

