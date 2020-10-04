Drive-thru celebration for breast cancer survivors held in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — October is Breast Awareness Month. In East Hartford Sunday, a celebration was held for survivors and those facing the disease.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer held a drive-thru event Sunday morning. People decorated their cars in pink to support the fight against breast cancer.

Sebrina Wilson – who was recently diagnosed – told News 8, “I wanted to make sure I advocated for women to get mammograms and just cancer screening for everyone. Cancer does not run in my family so it came as a shock and I wanted to make sure that I can help somebody else through the whole process. You know, just speaking positivity, just trying to be a voice for somebody else but also advocating about getting screenings for cancer even if it does not run in your family.”

Although it mostly impacts women, men are also at risk. It’s estimated more than 276,000 American women and 2,600 American men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Nearly 42,000 women die from the disease each year.

