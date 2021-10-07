Center for Cancer care hopes to increase community knowledge of Breast Cancer

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH)– The Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital is offering free one-on-one phone calls in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Mammography Day on Oct. 20.

This event is a part of Griffin’s commitment to helping improve the health and well-being of the community. Reports from the 2019-2020 Community Health Improvement Plan for the Naugatuck Valley say the premature death rates for breast cancer in the area have declined at a faster rate than the whole state.

Griffin’s cancer experts will give individuals a better understanding of their personal breast cancer risk, explore lifestyle enhancements to lower risk, learn about the benefits of early detection, discuss genetic testing options, and create a personal screening timeline. If needed, people will be able to make breast cancer test appointments.

The American College of Radiology recommends women over the age of 40 start getting annual mammography screenings. By doing more screenings, it can reduce breast cancer mortality rates and detect cancer before any physical signs appear.

Appointments spaces are limited. To schedule a time to speak with a cancer expert, Griffin Hospital says to call 203-732-1280.