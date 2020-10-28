‘Early detection makes a difference’: Gov. Lamont, health officials spotlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont took time Wednesday to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The takeaway: early detection makes a difference.

The governor toured Jefferson Radiology in Farmington Wednesday. Joining him was the Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes who is a breast cancer survivor herself.

She spoke about the higher prevalence of breast cancer among Black women:

“I’m talking to my sisters today. There’s a way to bring that statistic down with early detection, imaging, mammograph, and just being able to talk to each other and buddy up and go and schedule an appointment.”

For more information about breast cancer services around Connecticut click here.