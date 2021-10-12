Hartford HealthCare brings mobile mammography to women throughout CT

(WTNH)– For many women with breast cancer, symptoms are found after they have been diagnosed.

This is why regular breast cancer screening is so important and why Hartford HealthCare initiated mammography screenings on wheels to reach as many women as possible throughout the state.

Here to talk more about what mobile mammography is and what this means for women in Connecticut is Karen Weingrod, administrative director for Hartford HealthCare’s Breast Program.

