Hartford HealthCare brings mobile mammography to women throughout CT

Positively Pink

by: WTNH staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)– For many women with breast cancer, symptoms are found after they have been diagnosed.

This is why regular breast cancer screening is so important and why Hartford HealthCare initiated mammography screenings on wheels to reach as many women as possible throughout the state.

Here to talk more about what mobile mammography is and what this means for women in Connecticut is Karen Weingrod, administrative director for Hartford HealthCare’s Breast Program.

Watch the video above for the full interview

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Mobile mammography

News /

Bloomfield PD: Shooting on Brookline Ave. Update

News /

Simsbury farm where Martin Luther King Jr. worked to be preserved

News /

Bushnell Theater launches digital performances on show nights

News /

Man injured in fire at senior complex in East Hartford

News /

Domestic violence advocates work to help 'unseen victims of the pandemic'

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss