Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Hartford kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The American Cancer Society hosted its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Sunday. Dozens of people showed up to support the cause by wearing shades of pink.

This year, Tao Asian Bistro and Lounge – Mohegan Sun’s newest restaurant – took part in raising money for the cure. The initiative is part of the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a campaign to push and remind women to schedule their mammograms and actively give themselves self-exams to detect any abnormalities.

News 8 spoke with one woman Sunday who won her battle against the disease. She’s now a five-year survivor and has an important message for women.

Margie Elkins said, “Please get your mammograms early, catch it early and you will have a very successful recovery and a healthy life.”

There are some foods you can eat to reduce your risk of breast cancer. According to Dr. Kristi Funk, a breast cancer surgeon, those include “soy, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and leafy greens, citrus fruits, flaxseeds, fiber-like berries and beans, whole grains, not white flour, red grapes, mushrooms. Seaweed, aloe tonic degrades estrogen receptors.”

Hundreds of thousands of people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. Although it mostly impacts women, men are at risk. It’s estimated more than 280,000 American women and 2,600 American men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.