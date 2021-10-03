Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Hartford kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Positively Pink

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month at Dunkin’ Donuts Park. The American Cancer Society hosted its annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Sunday. Dozens of people showed up to support the cause by wearing shades of pink.

This year, Tao Asian Bistro and Lounge – Mohegan Sun’s newest restaurant – took part in raising money for the cure. The initiative is part of the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a campaign to push and remind women to schedule their mammograms and actively give themselves self-exams to detect any abnormalities.

News 8 spoke with one woman Sunday who won her battle against the disease. She’s now a five-year survivor and has an important message for women.

Margie Elkins said, “Please get your mammograms early, catch it early and you will have a very successful recovery and a healthy life.”

There are some foods you can eat to reduce your risk of breast cancer. According to Dr. Kristi Funk, a breast cancer surgeon, those include “soy, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and leafy greens, citrus fruits, flaxseeds, fiber-like berries and beans, whole grains, not white flour, red grapes, mushrooms. Seaweed, aloe tonic degrades estrogen receptors.”

Hundreds of thousands of people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. Although it mostly impacts women, men are at risk. It’s estimated more than 280,000 American women and 2,600 American men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards ranks Bradley Airport 3rd best in country

News /

Canton Police arrest man on voyeurism charges

News /

Farmington Police to charge man for seriously injuring officer with stolen vehicle

News /

WEB EXTRA: Farmington police provide update after suspect accused of hitting officer is arraigned

News /

ATF, NSSF offering $10K reward for tips about 50 guns stolen in South Windsor

News /

Manchester PD: Stolen Lexus that initially had toddler inside found; search for driver continues

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss