Shelton farm grows pink pumpkins to support breast cancer research

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The thematic colors of fall are usually oranges, browns, reds and yellows. But at one pumpkin patch in Shelton, the color pink is making a bold statement.

Let’s talk pumpkins. They come in all shapes and all sizes. Classic orange, bright white, green and blue. Miniature to prize-winning.

“The different shapes, sizes, colors, they’re really just a very exciting crop as a farmer,” said Jamie Jones, Jones Family Farm.

But one gourd’s color is downright gorgeous. This pink hued pumpkin is turns heads at Jones Family Farm, a special variety called Porcelain Doll.

These pink pumpkins are so much more than they’re pretty color. There’s a special meaning behind them. It’s all for a good cause, a piece of every pumpkin sold goes right to breast cancer research.

As a family farm, they’re happy to support the cause.

“There have been other cancers in our family so it’s certainly a cause that that we feel strongly about supporting,” said Jones.

It’s not new to the pumpkin scene but Jamie says they’ve gone under the radar…

“I believe it was in 2012 that we originally planted those, the first pink pumpkins call Porcelain Doll, and we’ve been really pleased with it, like I said we don’t grow a lot of them. We’ve always had interest in them,” said Jones.

Still, they’re hoping to see that interest grow.

“Next year we can grow more of them if people want us to grow more of them,” said Jones.