Thursday is 'Pink Out Day' in Waterbury to help women afford mammograms

Positively Pink

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Thursday is ‘Pink Out Day’ in Waterbury in an effort to help women be able to afford the mammograms they need to fight breast cancer.

City workers, firefighters, and police officers were all decked out in pink to show their support. They’ve also been selling special t-shirts to help uninsured or under-insured women get treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital. So far, the effort is raising $45,000.

“If breast cancer is detected early, then your five-year survival rate is 98.6 percent. So, for those people who are a little nervous about getting a mammogram, that’s the reason you should because early detection is your best shot for treatment and for surviving the disease,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Bysiewicz says it’s estimated 3,500 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Connecticut.

