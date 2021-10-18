Yale New Haven Health launches 3-D mammography and breast imaging mobile unit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – For American women, the statistics are alarming. One in eight will be diagnosed with breast cancer, that’s about 13% of all women in the United States.

A mobile unit could mean the difference between life and death.

“For us, it’s another tool in the toolbox for detecting breast cancer,” Jacquelyn Crenshaw, a breast imaging senior manager at Yale New Haven Health said.

At a glance, it looks like a regular van, but the Yale 3-D Mammography and Breast Imaging Mobile Unit offers so much more. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, along with other state and local officials, are working to create awareness.

“Breast cancer is diagnosed early, confined to the breast, the five-year survival rate is 98%,” Bysiewicz said.

State Rep. Toni Walker knows the importance of a breast exam. Her alarming news came just this year.

“When you have this happen to you and they told me I had to address it immediately,” Walker said.

The mobile unit works by providing the highest quality of breast imaging to women across Connecticut, including those not able to get to one of the Yale New Haven Health locations.

“With Yale realizing that there was a need to get this type of equipment out there, make it accessible for everybody for early detection could save lives,” State Sen. Paul Ciccarella said.

Before the van rolls through your community, you need to be at least 40 years old, have a physician to follow up with, and for the ultrasound, you have to have an order.

For information on the van, call 203-688-1010.