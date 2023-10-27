As we approach International Women’s Month in March, WTNH News 8 will again recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life.

WTNH News 8 will identify, feature and celebrate local women in Connecticut who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or month; it’s about what they do, day in and day out, and to celebrate these women properly, we will highlight and recognize their accomplishments. We will not only tell their stories but also honor the women in these stories.

Click here for Connecticut’s Remarkable Women of 2023.