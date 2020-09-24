All-female fire crew makes history in Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WTNH) — Some firefighters in Florida are making history. They’re the first-ever all-female crew in the history of the Palm Beach Gardens Fire Department.

The team includes a female captain, driver, firefighter rescue lieutenant, and medic.

“That day the stars aligned and it happened to be the day that Justice Ruth Ginsburg passed away as well so it made the event even more special,” explained James Ippolito of Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

“We can do anything, we are capable of anything, don’t let anyone stop you,” said Krystyna Heiser Krakowski of Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

She says there’s now more laughs and jokes at the men’s expense because the women are running the show.