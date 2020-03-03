Live Now
Super Tuesday coverage: Sanders to take Vermont, Biden to take Virginia

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

Meet our fourth Remarkable Women finalist: Sandra Morgan

Remarkable Women

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — News 8 is recognizing remarkable women in Connecticut.

The initiative is organized by News 8’s parent company Nexstar Media Group. One woman will be named our area’s woman of the year, then head to New York City for a chance to receive a nationwide honor.

After receiving more than 300 nominations from our viewers, News 8 has narrowed it down to four finalists.

Sandra Morgan was nominated by her daughter for her work as a nurse in the oncologist department.

For more on Sandy’s story, watch the video above.

Photo credit: Anthony Quinn
Marketing Photographer/Editor

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss