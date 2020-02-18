Meet our second finalist in the Remarkable Women Campaign: Lindy Lee Gold

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — News 8 is recognizing remarkable women in Connecticut.

The initiative is organized by News 8’s parent company Nexstar Media Group. One woman will be named our area’s woman of the year, then head to New York City for a chance to receive a nationwide honor.

After receiving more than 300 nominations from our viewers, News 8 has narrowed it down to four finalists.

Lindy Lee Gold is well known throughout the community for her work with multiple organizations. Learn more about her in the interview above.

Photo credit: Anthony Quinn
Marketing Photographer/Editor

