Meet our third Remarkable Women finalist: Sandy Cassanelli

AG Tong: Connecticut joins 39-state investigation into e-cigarette company Juul
by: Samantha Miller

WTNH) — News 8 is recognizing remarkable women in Connecticut.

The initiative is organized by News 8’s parent company Nexstar Media Group. One woman will be named our area’s woman of the year, then head to New York City for a chance to receive a nationwide honor.

After receiving more than 300 nominations from our viewers, News 8 has narrowed it down to four finalists.

Sandy Cassanelli was nominated by her husband for her outstanding work in breast cancer research funding.

Watch her story in the clip above.

photo credit: Anthony Quinn
Marketing Photographer/Editor

