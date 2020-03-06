News 8 announces the CT Remarkable Woman of the Year

(WTNH) — International Women’s Day is this Sunday, March 8th. News 8 is celebrating remarkable women in Connecticut.

The initiative is organized by News 8’s parent company Nexstar Media Group.

After reviewing the four finalists, News 8 named Amy Chambers as Connecticut’s Remarkable Woman of the Year.

She was nominated for her strength and perseverance.

Amy survived a kidnapping and sexual assault from a coworker in 2009. He left her for dead in the woods of East Rock Park in New Haven.

Her attacker was found guilty four years later and sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Amy does not let her experience define her. She is an amazing mother, wife, and advocate who shares her story of survival across the state.

Amy will now head to New York City for a chance to receive a nationwide honor.

Members of the University of New Haven Marching Band helped Amy celebrate her achievement. Watch the video above for the big reveal.