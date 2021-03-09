Remarkable Women nominee #1: Scarlett Lewis

(WTNH) — Scarlett Lewis lost her son in the tragic Sandy Hook shooting on December 14, 2012.

She tells News 8 it started out as a normal day. “I walked him outside and turned around to give him a hug and noticed he written in the frost on the outside of my car, ‘I love you.’ He drew hearts on all my windows. Knowing that was one of life’s moments I ran inside got my phone came out. I remember taking him by the shoulders and putting him by the message telling him to smile, giving him a big hug, and sending him on his way.”

Not knowing that would be the last hug she would give her 6-year-old little boy.

Lewis lost her son Jesse in the tragic shooting.

“I just wanted to pick him up and bring him home, but eventually I did go in and turn that sheet over and put his name down on a very long list of missing people, and never in a million years did I think those people were all dead.”

But she took her heartache and pain from the nightmare she lived and turned it into something incredible.

“After my son’s death, I took responsibility for what was going on and became part of the solution, and it was the best decision I ever made.”

She tells News 8 her son Jesse wrote a message on their kitchen chalkboard days before he died, “Nurturing, healing, love.”

Those three words changed her perspective on life and the outlook on the tragedy.

“If he had been able to give and receive nurturing, healing love, the tragedy would have never happened, and I knew I was going to be spending the rest of my life spreading that message.”

Jesse was just 6-years-old and full of so much love. Now, Lewis wants to make sure the love that filled her son continues to fill others. She does that through her organization, The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement.

It’s a no-cost program teaching social-emotional wellness and character development, encouraging everyone to choose love in any situation.

She tells News 8, “It didn’t take me long to realize that would have saved my sons life.”

The program has taken off and is being used worldwide and by thousands of schools across the country. It also provides programming for businesses, homes, and communities. The success is all thanks to her daily dedication, from global podcast appearances to hourly team meetings.

“We talk about him, we honor him, he will continue to be a huge part of my life.”

It’s a journey of a mother’s love that makes her so remarkable.