Remarkable Women nominee #4: Tynicha Drummonds

(WTNH) — For Tynicha Drummonds, she’s spent over two decades giving back to her community.

Drummonds said, “Just being able to be helpful in any which way I can in the world, it doesn’t matter. Whatever I’m doing, I just want to be a support system to all.”

But, it started when she was a teenager herself.

“I wasn’t the best teenager. I got into a lot of trouble. School changed my life.” She went to a Bootcamp for challenged teens and was forever changed.

“Just the structure and model they gave me, it was just instilled into me; it made me more the person I am today. More disciplined, more structured.”

Now she provides that same support and structure to kids and teens throughout her Waverly Youth Program.

She organizes events from back-to-school drives to fundraisers with the teenagers. With the pandemic, organizing events has been challenging, but she’s finding ways to make sure these kids are participating in activities.

“[It’s] to make sure the kids are safe, are happy and busy. When they’re busy, they don’t get into trouble.”

Tynicha is doing so much more than organizing events and activities for the Waverly kids. She’s helping shape them into young adults and keep them on a positive path through life. She’s making a difference, and that’s why her coworkers call her remarkable.

“I mean, I was just so excited for someone to think of me as being a remarkable woman.”

But for her, she says it’s the people she works with.

“They’ve been my support system for over 25 years, so we just work together as a team. I always say it not only me, it’s the community, it’s the village that raises all the children.”

And she can’t imagine being anywhere else.

“I’ve seen myself, I’ve done plenty of things, had multiple jobs, I’ve done it all. But I just always knew the kids were more important, and that’s the place I’ve always wanted to be.”