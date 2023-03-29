NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — March is Women’s History Month, and all month we have been celebrating some of the remarkable women in our state. This Wednesday’s ‘remarkable woman’ is Naugatuck resident, Jenn Harding.

Harding is a single mom, and her son Derek, is a non-verbal 11-year old with Autism, Epilepsy, and Tourette Syndrome, and she has experienced the panic when he takes off, nowhere to be found.

Derek, and children like him, sometimes like to wander off. “He snuck right out the front door,” said Harding. In moments like these, she doesn’t know what may happen to him. “He was just standing in the middle of the street, like, I’m fine, just going for a walk.”

With instances like these, Harding knew it was time to act, so she launched “Walk With Derek,” a nonprofit that provides resources to bring families with Autistic children together. As a part of this nonprofit, Harding was able to get the police involved, creating a form for their databases, so officers know exactly what to do if they come across a child on the spectrum.

The Naugatuck Police Department was the first to add these forms to their databases, but now they are in about 30 towns, and people from states such as Colorado, California, and Nevada are looking to add the forms there.

Forms were step one, but now she is creating kits for the police to keep in patrol cars, to help a child who may be in distress.

It’s about protecting families and kids throughout Connecticut — and beyond, while she battles recurring nightmares of Derek running away, creating a little peace of mind for herself and others.