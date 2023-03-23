NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 wants to recognize the significant contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, News 8 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. At the end of the month, we’ll name our Connecticut woman of the year, who will be a national finalist for Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year in Los Angeles.

Meet Babby Nuhn, head coach for the North Branford girl’s field hockey team.

“It’s that expression that if you love something, you’re never working a day in your life,” Nuhn said.

She still loves her job, working the sidelines and coaching thousands of athletes.

“I’ve always found the energy from the student population, young men and women, just bring a lot of joy to me,” Nuhn said. “I am lucky. It’s been a terrific ride.”

Under Nuhn’s leadership, the teams won six state championships, including this year, and celebrated more than 500 career wins.

“Our 1980 team was just inducted into the North Branford Athletic Hall of Fame,” Nuhn said.

But for her, it’s not about the trophy, medals or banners hanging over a gym.

After five decades of coaching and mentoring, the friendships turned into a family have been the most impactful as she guides generation after generation.

“I see them at their weddings, their children, their activities, and it’s just been a terrific opportunity,” Nuhn said.

Lifting her community during the lows and celebrating the highs, staying focused on guidance from one very special person

“My dad always said, ‘try to give back to the community, give back in your life,’ and I always try to uphold a lot of those standards,” Nuhn said.

It makes her remarkable and drives her to continue onto year 51 with another power team in place.

“I’m no fool,” Nuhn said. “I really do surround myself with excellent people.”

…

At the end of March, we’ll name our Connecticut woman of the year, who will be a national finalist for Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year in Los Angeles.