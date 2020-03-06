Remarkable Women: The Finalists, and the Winner

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — International Women’s Day is Sunday, March 8. To honor that date, and women across the state, News 8 is celebrating remarkable women in Connecticut.

The initiative is organized by News 8’s parent company Nexstar Media Group.

We received hundreds of nominations – all extremely qualified candidates, making it a nearly impossible task to narrow the field to four finalists.

After reviewing those finalists, News 8 named Amy Chambers as Connecticut’s Remarkable Woman of the Year.

Amy will now head to New York City for a chance to receive a nationwide honor.

News 8’s Jocelyn Maminta and Mackenzie Maynard give us a look at her story, as well as the stories of the other three incredibly qualified finalists.