Report It Recap: August 2, 2019

(WTNH)– It’s Friday which means we take a look back at the week through your eyes.

Between people just trying to keep cool, sharks and lions and some pretty impressive works of art, we continue to sail through summer, it’s already August.

Sunrises and sunsets like these will be gone before you know it, so enjoy them now.

The temperatures continue to soar. No pool? No problem. Patty improvised by filling up a raft with water.

“The regulars” as they’re called, beating the summer heat at the Clinton town beach.

And Joe, if you’re watching, I got your letter.

And how about those birds in just about every color. Hanging out, doing their thing. It’s not always easy to catch them in action but these photographers make it look so easy.

Check out Jarvis, all ready for the new Lion King move.

While some of you are celebrating the perfect catch. And in this case, we’re talking about the fish.

Dale was all about Shark Week at his home in Ansonia. See all the fins in his yard. He even got his dog in on the action. Even these rocks got painted for the occasion.

The Milford Arts Council held its annual sand sculpture contest and the creations were pretty amazing. It takes talent to do this.

Joe Furey made a visit to the sunrise camp in Glastonbury, talking to the kids about all things weather.

And how about this mural. 15 people have been painting outside illustrating the people, places and events in the town of Plymouth. It’s a masterpiece.

Keep those pictures and videos coming.