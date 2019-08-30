Report It Recap: August 30, 2019

(WTNH)– Hate to be the bearer of bad news but the sun is slowly setting on summer.

Our days are numbered when it comes to scenes like these. Before those cooler temps start to roll in, the leaves start to change. OK, you know what — I’m getting ahead of myself here. Let’s move on.

In case you haven’t heard, it’s back to school and back to class. Vacation is over for all the kids across Connecticut of all ages.

One little lady has a long way to go but she’ll get there, eventually.

The send off for many was a family affair. It’s not always easy saying goodbye but I’m sure some parents are happy to send the little ones back.

Laney was striking a pose while another bunch is all smiles. Happy to head back to the classroom, ready to take on a new year and a new beginning.

Taylor is heading to 6th grade and Camryn to 3rd.

Check out Amir in Bloomfield and that adorable smile.

First day of first grade for Harper.

This little bunch at Miss Nicole’s creative learning center is ready to learn. Ready to take on the world.

And we can’t forget about the teachers. Mrs. Palmieri and Mrs Capo-Nera at East Haven Academy.

And there’s the faculty and staff at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts.

All of us here at News 8, wishing the students and teachers a year full of success.