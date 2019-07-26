Report It Recap: July 26, 2019

(WTNH)– It’s time now to look at the last week through your eyes.

More beautiful shots of our state and recognition to two kids, who took home gold during a competition overseas

Another week of summer has passed us by. August is almost here.

We got through last weekend’s heatwave though. Just about everyone was doing their best to keep cool.

The photos that some of you are capturing every week are amazing to say the least. Between the orange, purple, pink and blue colors. All of them stunning, showcase the beauty of our state.

Stormy weather passing through parts of Connecticut between all the rain and the lightening. Your timing on these photos was perfect.

Toni’s doorbell camera in Meriden got a great shot of that fireball as it came through the sky Wednesday.

The sunflowers are in full bloom at Buttonwood Farm in Griswold and the hummingbirds seem to be popping up just about everywhere.

Marilee Ganter of New Haven and Bryson Lovorn Of New Fairfield are bringing home gold during a Taekwondo championship in South Korea. Congrats to them!

Finally, we just celebrated 50 years since landing on the moon. Sarah sent us these original photos that her mother took the day it happened during live coverage of the historic moment.

Keep those pictures and videos coming.