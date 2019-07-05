Report It Recap: July 5, 2019

(WTNH) — As we get ready to wrap up the week, it’s time to take a look back at the week through your eyes from the patriotism to the weather.

This weekend we celebrated the 4th of July. America’s birthday. She’s 243 years old. Fireworks were lighting up the night sky as part of the party.

From West Haven to Westbrook and other communities across the state. The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge was all lit up.

A chance for everyone to get out the red, white and blue. Showing their pride and patriotism and yes — even our pets got in on the action. Whether they liked it or not.

There were some of the resdients and staff celebrating at Coachman Square at Woodbridge.

Last week, some pretty severe weather rolled through the state bringing thunder, lighting, rain and wind. It was also knocking down trees like one in West Haven and in Redding there was hail.

But all in all, we’ve had it pretty nice. Mother Nature is cooperating. It sure does look and feel like summer.

Jeff Tanner took his two-year-old fishing for the first time and they reeled one in.

Julie keeps catching these foxes at East Haven beach, striking a pose for the camera.

Susan was visiting a friend in Branford when a bear showed up. He clearly wanted to hang out with them and that probably didn’t happen.

Finally, wishing Ida Margolfo of West Hartford a happy 100th birthday.

Keep those pictures and videos coming.