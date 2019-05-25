Report It Recap: May 24, Memorial Day weekend

This weekend is the official start to Summer.

Many of us have been waiting for this moment since the cold winter months, and as of lately, we have a lot to celebrate.

First, it’s prom season. High school students across the state are getting all dressed up to celebrate a night with friends they’ll never forget.

It’s also the time of year for graduations. Robert from Monroe just received his bachelors’ degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Hartford.

A group of kids in Waterbury just celebrated their first communion.

Beautiful shots of the moon from the last few days, from Southington to Old Saybrook.

Francine is a big fan of Game of Thrones; She doesn’t know what to do now that the series is over.

Bonnie in Monroe came across a bird protecting her babies on top of a basketball hoop.

A Baltimore Oriole has been hanging around in Plainfield.

A New Haven police officer was found helping two kids fix one of their broken bikes.

Finally, May is Military Appreciation Month. We want to salute all the men and women who are serving our country in every branch of the military.

This weekend, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. That’s what Memorial Day is all about.

