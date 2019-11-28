Report It Recap: November 28, 2019

(WTNH) — As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we pause to reflect on what some of you are thankful for.

Many of you are thankful for your families. Spouses, children, the whole gang!

Lisa was told she couldn’t have children. This year, she’s celebrating the holiday with her miracle baby.

Marilyn is happy her dog Cooper is on the road to recovery after being hit a by a car a few months back.

We’re sure Giuseppe’s family is thankful for each and every one of the 785 meatballs he rolled — by hand — for the Italian wedding soup they’ll be eating.

Congrats to the ladies at Foran High School. For the first time in 22 years they won back to back games against Jonathan Law.

Some of you probably took note of the amazing sunrise on Wednesday. News 8’s Brian Spyros snapped a shot at Bradley Airport while covering the holiday travel rush. The sunrise was also captured in Milford, Mystic, Stratford, and Westbrook. Our viewers know how to capture our state at her finest.

Bradley International Airport. Photo: News 8’s Brian Spyros

Keep those pictures coming! Send them to ReportIt@wtnh.com