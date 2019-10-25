Report It Recap: October 25, 2019

(WTNH)– It’s Friday so we’re taking a look back at the week through your eyes, between the colors across Connecticut and some special shout outs.

Get ready! We’re going on a trip across Connecticut to look at all the foliage and the photos are certainly worth it.

From Mystic, all the way to Burlington, those splashes of red, yellow and orange. A beautiful shot from David in Bristol. A look along Lake Whitney in Hamden. And just off the Connecticut River in East Haddam. In Goshen, the splashes of color reflecting on the water.

If you haven’t already, get out there and enjoy the vibrant colors before all the leaves fall to the ground.

We can never get enough of all the sunrises and sunsets. There’s something special about watching the day begin, but also come to an end.

Fall festivities are still in full swing between the pumpkins. Some of them already being carved.

Even Pearl the Squirrel was getting an early start on her latest creation.

Rocky from East Haven took first place at the world food championships in Dallas. His chili got him a check for $10,000. It sure does look good.

Liam knows how to reel in a big one.

Bus drivers in Wolcott were showing their support to stop bullying.

Finally some special shout outs to the wonderful residents and staff at The Summit in Southington for inviting Brian Spyros to talk to them about working in television.

Tina in Newington is 101 years old and is seen here with Joe Furey.

World War Two veteran Curtiss Burwell is celebrating 100.

And check out sisters Patty and Jane turning 101 and 103.

Can’t wait to see what you send in next week for Halloween. Keep those pictures and videos coming.