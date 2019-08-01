Share your Back to School photos with News 8

(WTNH) — The bell is about to ring for a new school year! We want to see how your child is getting ready for the next grade.

Submit your photos of back to school shopping, sports practice or how the family is spending the final days of summer vacation.

Is your child looking forward to a new class or teacher? Send us a video of your child telling us about how excited they are for the new school year.

Submissions will be shared on Good Morning Connecticut at 9 a.m.

Send us your photos through ReportIt! here or below.