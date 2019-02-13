Report-It Recap: Connecticut cleans up from Tuesday snow storm

(WTNH) - The News 8 inbox saw a steady stream of photos once the snow and sleet began rolling in on Tuesday.

This created a dangerous situation for some, but fun for others.

Connecticut is cleaning up after yet another storm.

Once again, snow and ice coated just about everything.

People had to break out the shovels and dig in.

There were some dangerous driving conditions around the state, including along I-91 in Wallingford.

The majority of kids across the state had no school, and a snow day meant no work and all play.

Some built a regular snowman, while others made a snowman on their patio furniture!

Animals were also out in the snowy weather.

