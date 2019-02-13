Report-It

Report-It Recap: Connecticut cleans up from Tuesday snow storm

By:

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 12:30 PM EST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 12:30 PM EST

(WTNH) - The News 8 inbox saw a steady stream of photos once the snow and sleet began rolling in on Tuesday.

This created a dangerous situation for some, but fun for others. 

Connecticut is cleaning up after yet another storm. 

Once again, snow and ice coated just about everything.

People had to break out the shovels and dig in.

Weather: Click here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 8

There were some dangerous driving conditions around the state, including along I-91 in Wallingford.

The majority of kids across the state had no school, and a snow day meant no work and all play. 

Some built a regular snowman, while others made a snowman on their patio furniture!

Animals were also out in the snowy weather.

Watch the video above for more.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

The Oscars LIVE on News 8…

The Oscars LIVE on News 8…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center