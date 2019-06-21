Report It Recap: June 21, 2019
(WTNH) - We love getting your photos in to our Report It inbox, seeing your celebrations and the beautiful state.
This week, we celebrated dad on Father's Day and there was no shortage of people who wanted to acknowledge that special man in their life.
So much admiration and love. Some sons are father's themselves now. Others remember the dads who are no longer here but think of them fondly.
A great big happy anniversary to Gene and Laura Porter from Haddam, celebrating 64 years of marriage.
Shirley Hebert from Bristol turned 90-years-old and she's loving every minute of it. Happy birthday to her.
People walked for pancreatic cancer in honor of those who've lost the battle. Others were taking part in Relay For Life.
A lot of great animal shots to show you this week. There were two foxes at Cosey Beach in East Haven. Like any other youngsters, they were calm one minute then going after each other the next.
All you parents out there can relate.
There was an osprey flying through the sky. While one was caught in Milford swooping down to catch a fish. You can see it there right above the water.
More and more bear sightings. Two got hold of the bird feeder in Plymouth. Another one most definitely got into the trash in Meriden. Steve got this bear hanging out on a deck in Torrington. I can't tell if it's taking a nap it or not.
And look closely at a surveillance video at Samantha's house in Oxford. In the middle of the night, a mama bear and her four cubs were just walking through the driveway.
Let's end with the fact that it's officially summer. And your photos sure do showcase it nicely. Enjoy the next three months.
Keep those pictures and videos coming.
