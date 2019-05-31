Report-It

Report It Recap: May 31, 2019

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:47 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 03:20 PM EDT

(WTNH) - It's the end of the week, so we are taking a look back. You sent in so many photos to our Report It inbox, and we want to show them off.

The big headline this week, we celebrated Memorial Day. Taking the time to reflect and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

People attended parades across the state, giving them a chance to thank those who are currently serving as well.

All of you showing your pride and patriotism for the red, white and blue.

Boy Scout Troop 75 from Preston performed a flag retirement ceremony at the VFW post in town.

The nice weather over the long holiday weekend, took many of you outside. The sun and warm temps sure felt nice. We certainly deserved it.

Mike's pool in Beacon Falls is open for business. The water temp was right around 72 degrees.

The dog days of summer will be here soon enough.

Bart got these beautiful bird shots, including one of a bald eagle.

The navigator program at Hamden Middle School launched wooden boats into the water.

The Shoreline Reds 10-U Travel baseball team won a Memorial Day tournament down in New Jersey. Congrats to them.

And a very important lesson at Pomperaug High School in Southbury. Students witnessed a mock car crash complete with victims, first responders and the horrific aftermath. Putting an emphasis on smart driving as we head into prom season and the summer. A display, no doubt, can save a young person's life.

Keep those pictures and videos coming.

