Which Belif products are best?

Belif is a cult-favorite Korean beauty brand that blends modern skin science with traditional apothecary techniques to create clean skin care products free of synthetic ingredients, mineral oil and animal-derived ingredients. Belif values being honest and transparent so consumers can get the whole story about its products and what’s inside.

Belif’s The True Cream Aqua Bomb is a light, gel-based moisturizer that delivers a burst of instant hydration while rejuvenating dull, lackluster skin. It has a slew of antioxidant-rich ingredients like lady’s mantle and oat husk that help minimize your pores and attract moisture for soft and supple skin.

What to know before you buy a Belif product

Determine your skin type

Knowing your skin type will help you choose products specifically formulated to meet your skin’s needs. Whether you want to calm your skin, combat dullness or fight the signs of aging, Belif makes it easy to shop for skin care products geared toward your unique skin concerns. The brand’s individualized approach to skin care helps you find the right products with the right ingredients for your skin.

Types of products

Belif offers a broad range of products, from cleansers and toners to eye creams and serums. Some products are specifically designed for daytime use, while others should only be used at night. You’ll also find overnight face and lip masks designed to help ingredients penetrate more deeply into the skin as you sleep. You can purchase products individually or in value sets categorized by skin type.

What to look for in a quality Belif product

Natural ingredients

Belif uses traditional herb extracting methods and a wide variety of naturally derived ingredients, including lavender, peat, calendula, chamomile, tea tree oil, soybean, clay, chickweed, raspberry, licorice root extracts and eucalyptus. The vast majority of its products are made without parabens, sulfates and phthalates, and many are listed as clean at Sephora.

Collections

Belif products come in six collections to help you choose formulas based on your specific skin concern.

Dullness and uneven skin: Restore a youthful glow to your skin with moisturizers and toners from this collection that will hydrate and rejuvenate dull skin and promote cell turnover.

Restore a youthful glow to your skin with moisturizers and toners from this collection that will hydrate and rejuvenate dull skin and promote cell turnover. Blemishes and pores: If you have acne-prone skin, this collection of cleansers and moisturizers will aid in banishing acne scars and minimizing pore size.

If you have acne-prone skin, this collection of cleansers and moisturizers will aid in banishing acne scars and minimizing pore size. Dryness and dehydration: Hydrate and nourish dry or aging skin with this range of eye creams and moisturizers, many of which are gel or water-based formulas.

Hydrate and nourish dry or aging skin with this range of eye creams and moisturizers, many of which are gel or water-based formulas. Redness and sensitivity: Soothe and calm redness with ingredients like rosemary extracts and lavender to keep breakouts and inflammation at bay.

Soothe and calm redness with ingredients like rosemary extracts and lavender to keep breakouts and inflammation at bay. Fine lines and wrinkles: Minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with Belif’s range of anti-aging moisturizers, essences and eye creams.

Minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with Belif’s range of anti-aging moisturizers, essences and eye creams. Firmness and elasticity: Boost your skin’s elasticity and keep it firm with hydrating sleeping masks and creamy moisturizing bombs.

Minimalist packaging

Belif’s products come in simple, no-frills packaging with easy-to-read labels as part of its commitment to transparency. Its claims and ingredients are featured on the front label, so you know what you’re getting. Some products also list what they’re made without to help you make a more informed purchase. A select range of its products come in recyclable jars and tubes.

How much you can expect to spend on a Belif product

Belif products cost $20-$65. Its prices typically vary depending on the formula, ingredients and size of the container. Most moisturizers, cleansers and toners cost $20-$35, while more targeted solutions like eye creams and essences cost $40-$60.

Belif product FAQ

What is Belif’s story?

A. Belif adopts an all-natural approach with gentle herbs as the brand’s main component. It takes its inspiration from a 19th-century herbalist, Duncan Napier, who started creating skin care formulations after curing himself of a persistent cough with herbs. The brand only uses essential ingredients and lists them all honestly.

Is Belif cruelty-free?

A. The Belif website states that its products do not contain animal ingredients. However, it sells its products in markets where companies are required by law to test cosmetics on animals.

What’s the best Belif product to buy?

Top Belif product

Belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb

What you need to know: This fan-favorite moisturizer soothes and hydrates your skin with its weightless gel-cream formula.

What you’ll love: It’s rich in nourishing plant extracts and antioxidants. It absorbs quickly and plumps up the skin. It does not leave a greasy residue on the skin and has a fresh, cooling gel-like texture. It’s formulated for all skin types and is great for dryness, dullness and uneven texture. It’s good value for money.

What you should consider: Some users with oily skin found that this cream caused breakouts.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s

Top Belif product for the money

Belif Witch Hazel Herbal Extract Toner

What you need to know: This soothing toner is formulated with witch hazel that hydrates dry, dull skin and leaves it balanced after cleansing.

What you’ll love: It’s lightweight and non-greasy. It won’t strip the skin of moisture and leaves it feeling supple and refreshed. A little goes a long way. It contains jasmine and calendula that help calm redness and works well for sensitive skin.

What you should consider: Some users did not like its milky consistency.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Belif Hungarian Water Essence

What you need to know: It’s a rich essence made with rosemary and lavender that works to instantly replenish the skin’s moisture levels for a youthful, dewy glow.

What you’ll love: It’s incredibly lightweight and hydrating. It helps prep the skin and creates a flawless canvas for makeup. It absorbs fast and doesn’t leave behind an oily shine. It contains gotu kola, an Asian herb known to decrease inflammation and boost collagen. It leaves the skin looking soft and smooth.

What you should consider: It’s a bit pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Macy’s

