Which black Crocs are best?

For better or worse, Crocs are among the most recognizable shoes in the world. Originally made to serve as boating shoes, Crocs exploded in popularity and are now offered in multiple styles instead of just the classic clog.

When it comes to color, it’s hard to go wrong with black, and the best black Crocs are the Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs. Few shoes can measure up to their breathability and cushy comfort, plus the chance to personalize them with Crocs’ Jibbitz charms is hard to pass up.

What to know before you buy black Crocs

Crocs types

Crocs come in seven varieties.

Clogs are the design that started it all. They have an adjustable heel strap and are punctured with holes on the upper and along the toe.

are the design that started it all. They have an adjustable heel strap and are punctured with holes on the upper and along the toe. Sandals have two small straps for an upper, one above the toes and the other above the main portion of the foot.

have two small straps for an upper, one above the toes and the other above the main portion of the foot. Flip-flops and slides are identical to any other manunfacturers’ shoes, except that Crocs slides still have the punched-out holes in the upper strap.

are identical to any other manunfacturers’ shoes, except that Crocs slides still have the punched-out holes in the upper strap. Sneakers resemble other sneakers in appearance but are functionally closer to clogs. They’re littered with small holes in the upper and are made mostly of a resin called Croslite.

resemble other sneakers in appearance but are functionally closer to clogs. They’re littered with small holes in the upper and are made mostly of a resin called Croslite. Boots essentially take a clog and add a long nylon neck that can be cinched tight around the lower calf.

essentially take a clog and add a long nylon neck that can be cinched tight around the lower calf. Wedges take a sandal, thicken the sole considerably and add an adjustable heel strap.

Size

Most Crocs are unisex, meaning they have no functional design elements such as extra width to separate men’s from women’s sizing. As such, most are listed with both men’s and women’s sizing. Most unisex Crocs come in men’s sizes 2-17, which is the same as women’s sizes 4-19. Crocs do not come in half sizes.

That said, there some Crocs are chiefly marketed toward either men or women, namely sneakers for men and wedges for women, and focus on men’s or women’s sizes. There are also children’s Crocs that use appropriate sizing.

Jibbitz

Jibbitz are Crocs’ special pins that attach to the holes found on the top of Clogs. They come in a staggering variety of designs, from numbers and letters to superheroes and even a Chinese-food takeout box.

What to look for in quality black Crocs

Fit

Crocs come in three fits so it’s easier to find your most comfortable shoe.

Standard Crocs fit close to the foot. They’re best for those who don’t like wiggle room or who need the extra stability that no wiggle room offers.

Crocs fit close to the foot. They’re best for those who don’t like wiggle room or who need the extra stability that no wiggle room offers. Relaxed Crocs still fit closely around the top and sides of the foot, but have a more open toe box.

Crocs still fit closely around the top and sides of the foot, but have a more open toe box. Roomy Crocs have space all around the foot. They’re best for short, casual use.

LiteRide

Some Crocs styles, such as sneakers and slides, use Crocs’ patented LiteRide foam footbed. This makes already comfortable shoes that much comfier.

How much you can expect to spend on black Crocs

They can cost as little as $20 or as much as $80. Most slides, flip-flops and sandals cost no more than $25. The classic clogs typically cost $30-$50. Sneakers and boots usually cost $60-$80.

Black Crocs FAQ

What are Crocs made of?

A. Crocs use a patented material called Croslite for all its shoes, and it’s this material that made Crocs so successful. Croslite is a closed-cell resin that mimics the properties of foam and rubber. It’s extremely durable and provides strong support while shaping to your feet over time. It’s also exceptionally light and floats. It’s the reason Crocs cost more than similar shoes.

How long do Crocs last?

A. Crocs usually last for multiple years, especially if they’re well maintained. Even if treated poorly and worn every day, you should still get at least two years out of a pair. If you do treat them well, they can last for five years or more.

The shoe’s body is unlikely to break down before either a clog’s back strap breaks or the tread on any type of Crocs wears off. Once one of these happens, it’s time to get a replacement.

What are the best black Crocs to buy?

Top black Crocs

Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs

What you need to know: It’s hard to beat the original Crocs design.

What you’ll love: The pivoting heel strap helps secure the shoe in rough conditions or stays out of the way for quickly slipping them on and off. The Croslite and LiteRide materials provide maximum comfort. It has room for 13 Jibbitz and the main ventilation ports make for quick drying.

What you should consider: The design isn’t exactly beloved by the world at large. Some consumers find the strap rubs or digs into the back of the heel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Top black Crocs for the money

Crocs Unisex LiteRide Slide Sandals

What you need to know: Try these out if you want all the comfort of Crocs with none of the brand recognition.

What you’ll love: The LiteRide foam insole adds extra cushioning and bounce for a premium feel without adding much weight. The strap is full of tiny holes for maximum breathability and drying time without affecting durability. It comes in solid black or black with a white sole.

What you should consider: There isn’t any room for Jibbitz. A few customers found the strap too narrow, causing some rubbing on the pinky toe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Crocs Men’s LiteRide Pacer Sneakers

What you need to know: These are excellent protection for river trips.

What you’ll love: Small holes placed all over the shoe maintain Crocs’ usual high breathability. The sole has an excellent grip on wet surfaces. The branding blends in. The upper is black and there are four sole colors: black, white, off-white and camo.

What you should consider: A few purchasers reported they can be a little slippery on linoleum and similar flooring. Others reported a persistent squeak.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

