Best hair comb

The use of combs dates back to prehistoric times. The oldest comb dates back to around 5,000 years ago.

Which hair comb is best?

Almost everyone can benefit from using a comb, but some combs work better for certain hair type. People with thick, curly hair will benefit from using a wide-tooth comb, whereas people with fine hair may find it easier to style with a fine-tooth comb.

A good comb should be both flexible and sturdy, especially since you don’t want to break the teeth of the comb while you’re pulling it through your hair. Combs come in many different sizes, shapes and materials. If you want a classic wood comb that will detangle your hair effectively, Onedor Handmade 100% Natural Green Sandalwood Hair Comb is your best bet. It’s made of sandalwood, which helps reduce static and prevents snags.

What to know before you buy a hair comb

Material

The most affordable combs are made of plastic, which typically only last a few years. One of the drawbacks of plastic is that it can cause static in the hair, leading to breakage. The comb’s teeth or tines may break if they’re made of cheap plastic. If it’s within your budget, you may want to invest in a more durable material such as cellulose acetate, hard rubber, metal or wood. Keep in mind that wood combs are a bit pricier, but they are naturally anti-static.

Use

People primarily use combs for detangling and styling their hair. A comb can also remove dirt and debris particles. Different combs provide different functions. For instance, you can use a fine-toothed comb for styling hair into a strong part. However, you’ll want to use a wide-tooth comb or detangling comb for getting knots out of extra curly or thick hair. You may even want to try a detangling spray to help your comb glide through hair and reduce snagging.

Type

There are many types of combs available. An all-purpose comb often features a wide-tooth and a fine-tooth section all in one flat comb, and you can use it on adults and children alike. A fine-tooth comb features thin teeth while a wide-tooth comb has thicker teeth. Detangling combs also have thick and widely spaced teeth. A rake comb has wide, long teeth that are set far apart and are great for detangling curly hair. A pick comb has long teeth and is used for lifting the hair.

Size

A full-sized comb on average measures 7.5-inches long, though some exceed 9 inches. A “pocket” comb is just a shorter version of a comb, and averages 5 inches in length. The smallest sized combs measure 3 inches in length.

What to look for in a quality hair comb

Pointed vs. rounded teeth

Because a comb may come into contact with your scalp, you don’t want teeth that are sharp and can scratch your skin. Some combs have more pointed teeth to target tangles and snarls. Others have rounded teeth that are less likely to snag, but may not work as well on knots.

Handle

The simplest combs consist of a shaft, a row of teeth and no handle. Combs with handles are more common with wide-tooth combs, rakes and picks. Fine-tooth combs may also have a rat tail or pin handle, which is a thin point used to create sections or parts in the hair. Some handles have a hook or hole for easy storage.

Color and pattern

Combs used to be made from tortoiseshell and ivory. Due to concerns for animal welfare, these materials are no longer available, but you can still find tortoiseshell patterned combs. The most common color for plastic combs is black, but you can find them in plenty of other colors, too.

Beard and mustache

If you need to groom your beard or mustache, select a comb designed for facial hair. These feature fine teeth, medium teeth or a set of both. They also come in shorter lengths to accommodate the texture and length of facial hair that sprouts from your face.

How much you can expect to spend on a hair comb

A basic plastic comb will cost you as little as $1-$6. Cellulose acetate and wood combs start at $7 and can cost upwards of $25.

Hair comb FAQ

What are the benefits of a metal hair comb?

A. The biggest benefit of buying a metal comb is its durability and longevity. It won’t warp or lose its teeth either and can glide through hair without snagging or pulling. The downside is that a quality metal comb can be quite pricey and heavy.

What’s the best comb to take in the shower?

A. If you like to detangle your hair in the shower, be sure your comb is waterproof. Plastic and cellulose acetate are waterproof materials. It’s always a good idea to use a wide-tooth or detangling comb on wet hair.

What are the best hair combs to buy?

Top hair comb

Onedor Handmade 100% Natural Green Sandalwood Hair Comb

What you need to know: This elegant, wide-tooth comb is made from authentic sandalwood.

What you’ll love: The sandalwood carries a distinctive, natural scent. The wide teeth don’t snag on wet hair and won’t create static on dry hair. The handle has a smooth finish, too.

What you should consider: The sandalwood turns green over time and its scent can be strong for sensitive noses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hair comb for the money

Ace Hair Dressing Comb

What you need to know: If you want a classic, all-purpose comb that’s simple and sturdy, this is a great option.

What you’ll love: This low-priced comb features both a fine- and medium-tooth section. It comes in 7.5 inches and 5 inches. This comb is ideal for short hair and thin hair, and the teeth aren’t sharp on the scalp.

What you should consider: Some consumers noticed the teeth broke off over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Detangler Comb

What you need to know: This highly-rated detangler is large and is a great value.

What you’ll love: This wide-toothed comb removes tangles on wet or dry hair without pulling or breaking. It’s a larger comb at over 9.5-inches long. This comb is perfect for detangling and loosening tight curls.

What you should consider: The handle may be too big and unwieldy for smaller hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

