Which metal watering can is best?

Most plants need gentle watering and require you to monitor the amount of water given closely. You can’t fill up a pitcher and drown it. It would help if you used a good watering can. The sprinkler heads of these cans enable the gentle and controlled pour that plants demand.

The best metal watering can is the Behrens Steel Watering Can. It has a large capacity, easy-grip handles and a beautiful rustic design.

What to know before you buy a metal watering can

Metal vs. plastic

Metal watering cans are better than plastic in many ways, but that doesn’t mean they’re better for you.

Durability: Metal is more durable than plastic. If you want a can that will last for years, go with metal.

Metal is more durable than plastic. If you want a can that will last for years, go with metal. Weight: Metal is heavier than plastic, and it only gets worse once the can is full. If you have many plants to water, it may be best to go with a light plastic can.

Metal is heavier than plastic, and it only gets worse once the can is full. If you have many plants to water, it may be best to go with a light plastic can. Decoration: Metal cans have an inherently rustic aesthetic, while plastic cans look more modern. Plastic cans also tend to have more design options.

Metal cans have an inherently rustic aesthetic, while plastic cans look more modern. Plastic cans also tend to have more design options. Cost: Metal cans tend to be more expensive than plastic cans of similar size. If you’re on a tight budget, consider plastic instead.

Function vs. design

Most metal watering cans may be used as normal, no matter their design. However, more expensive cans may emphasize aesthetics over ease of use, flow speed, capacity and other function-forward aspects. The more expensive the can, the more likely it is to place form over function.

Capacity

Metal watering cans typically have capacities between half a gallon and 3 gallons, with most having 1 to 2.5 gallons. The more plants you have to water, the larger your can should be to avoid unnecessary refills. Remember that higher capacities will also be heavy and hard to carry when full.

What to look for in a quality metal watering can

Head

Metal watering cans have many types of heads, and the best depends on your situation. For example, one can have a removable sprinkler head so you can switch between “rain” pours and straight pours down the spout. Another can have a pressurized spout to mist large areas at once.

Handle

Metal watering cans have one or two handles.

One-handled cans: Those with only a handle on the back are better for those with few plants to water. It makes the can lighter and easier to fill, plus easier to store.

cans: Those with only a handle on the back are better for those with few plants to water. It makes the can lighter and easier to fill, plus easier to store. Two-handled cans: Those with a top and back handle are better for those with many plants to water. It gives you multiple ways to carry it and makes it easier to control the pour.

How much you can expect to spend on a metal watering can

Metal watering cans typically cost $20-$200. Most cans will cost $50 or less, while midrange ones with advanced features or large capacities can cost up to $100. Cans that cost more than $100 can be used as normal but are usually meant just for display.

Metal watering can FAQ

Why can’t I use a pitcher to water my plants?

A. Technically, you can. You just won’t be watering your plants as well as possible for a few reasons.

Force: Pitchers quickly fill a glass. If you aren’t careful when using a pitcher, you can harm your plants, especially delicate flowers and budding plants, in a deluge.

Pitchers quickly fill a glass. If you aren’t careful when using a pitcher, you can harm your plants, especially delicate flowers and budding plants, in a deluge. Moderation: If the soil becomes too wet, the roots can suffocate. It’s easy to overwater your plants with a pitcher.

If the soil becomes too wet, the roots can suffocate. It’s easy to overwater your plants with a pitcher. Spread: Plants absorb water in the soil through their roots. The best way to water them is to spread the water across the soil around them, not dump water on top of them. Watering cans are designed to help facilitate this spread.

Does the temperature of my water matter?

A. Yes and no. You can use water that doesn’t fall too far into the extremes of cold and hot without issue. If you test the water and it feels uncomfortable to you, it will also feel uncomfortable to your plants.

What’s the best metal watering can to buy?

Top metal watering can

Behrens Steel Watering Can

What you need to know: This is strong, roomy and easy to carry and tip.

What you’ll love: It’s made of durable, rust- and weather-resistant steel with a vintage rustic design that will delight for years to come. If the can becomes damaged or simply ages past its prime, it’s fully recyclable. It comes in 2-, 2.5- and 3-gallon capacities.

What you should consider: The sprinkler head can’t be removed, and it takes more time for water to sprinkle out than a few consumers preferred. It’s heavy when full.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top metal watering can for the money

Kibaga Beautiful Galvanized Watering Can

What you need to know: This small watering can is excellent for indoor plants or mini flowerbeds.

What you’ll love: The design is just as much for function as for fashion. In fact, you can even use it as an attractive pot. It holds 0.66 gallons and the double handles make it easy to hold and control water flow.

What you should consider: There’s a collection of metal inside that can slow the flow of water — this may be a negative or a positive depending on your plants and their needs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cesun Metal Watering Can

What you need to know: If you’re tired of the same silvery metal look, check out this can’s range of designs.

What you’ll love: It still offers the classic silvery metal style, but it also offers copper, greenish-bronze and black-and-orange looks. It holds a gallon of water and the sprinkler head is removable should you wish to use it in a spout-only form.

What you should consider: A few purchasers had issues with leaks around the bottom of the handle. Others received dented, scratched or otherwise damaged cans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.