Which wave curling iron is best?

Many hair enthusiasts have tried creating beachy waves with curling wands, flat irons and overnight braids, but they rarely deliver the look they envision. Wave curling irons take the hard work out of making the popular, laid-back hairstyle.

There are a few varieties of wave curlers available, which vary the most in terms of plate materials, wave shape and temperature settings. One of the most popular models on the market, Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver, has an adjustable barrel design that offers three wave styles.

What to know before you buy a wave curling iron

What is a wave curling iron?

Wave curling irons are heat styling tools with unique barrel designs that create loose, tousled or beachy waves. Some designs feature contoured barrels with S-, U- or C-shapes, whereas others have two to four mini barrels that close to “crimp” hair into waves.

How to use a wave curling iron

Wave curling irons are viewed by some people as more beginner-friendly than traditional curling irons and flat irons. They don’t require skillful manipulation of twisting and turning the device, which can be both tiring and time-consuming. Instead, users simply work their way down small sections of hair.

To create beachy waves with a wave curler, it’s worth investing in a few haircare products and accessories that may enhance the look. Thermal products such as sprays and leave-in conditioners protect hair from heat damage and add shine. Smoothing hair sprays or pomades can help set beachy waves, and they control frizz and flyaway hair. Chunky claw clips, barrettes or scrunchies are helpful for creating beachy wave updos.

What to look for in a quality wave curling iron

Plate materials

Most wave curling irons have either ceramic or tourmaline hot plates. Depending on your hair concerns or needs, one may be a better option over the other.

Ceramic hot plates have appeared on heat styling tools for several years and heat up quickly and evenly. They have a smoothing effect, a feature that’s appreciated by individuals with frizzy or flyaway-prone hair. Because it may minimize heat damage, it’s also considered a better option for those with fine or damaged hair.

have appeared on heat styling tools for several years and heat up quickly and evenly. They have a smoothing effect, a feature that’s appreciated by individuals with frizzy or flyaway-prone hair. Because it may minimize heat damage, it’s also considered a better option for those with fine or damaged hair. Tourmaline hot plates have only appeared on heat styling tools in the past few years. The new technology is more effective at smoothing, and it leaves finished styles with more shine. Tourmaline is also more suitable for heavy use, making it ideal for people who intend to use heat styling tools — including wave curlers — on a daily basis.

Wave shape

Wave curlers create various iterations of loose zigzags in hair, depending on their barrel style or shape. Models with multiple barrels usually create smooth, S-shaped waves, whereas those with contoured barrels make U- or C-shaped waves. There are also dynamic wave curling irons with adjustable plates that offer more than one wave shape and size.

Temperature settings

Like curling wands and flat irons, wave curling irons are equipped with temperature settings. Most models offer settings between 200 to 400 degrees, and a handful of premium wave curlers reach 450 degrees. The latter are more popular for those with thicker or longer hair because more heat is typically required to set waves.

How much you can expect to spend on a wave curling iron

Entry-level wave curling irons with limited heat settings cost $20-$30. Those with more advanced heat settings run $35-$60. Wave curlers made by top hair care brands may cost as much as $80-$250.

Wave curling iron FAQ

How long does it take to create beachy waves with a wave curling iron?

A. It depends on several variables, including hair length, thickness and cleanliness. People with shorter and thinner hair may find it takes around 10 minutes or less, while it can take upwards of 25 minutes for those with longer or thicker hair. Clean hair can take longer to set than hair that hasn’t been washed for a day or more, which is why many people use wave curlers only on the second or third day after shampoos.

Do I need a wave curling iron with a swivel cord?

A. Swivel cords on wave curling irons and other heat styling tools make it much easier to move the devices around your head without tangles. The rotating design may also reduce damage to internal components, a common issue in heat styling tools with permanently affixed power cords.

What are the best wave curling irons to buy?

Top wave curling iron

Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver

What you need to know: This top-rated wave curler is well-received for its ergonomic design and smooth styling.

What you’ll love: The tri-barrel design creates large, bouncy waves with a natural shape. It’s equipped with heat settings up to 400 degrees, making it suitable for thick and long hair. The swivel cord gives users full range of motion.

What you should consider: The hot plates can burn countertops and items around them, so you’ll need to set it on a silicone mat when it’s on or cooling down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Top wave curling iron for the money

Revlon Ceramic S Hair Waver

What you need to know: An affordable introductory model, this easy-to-use Revlon model creates relaxed zigzag waves.

What you’ll love: The device has 30 heat settings and features an ergonomic grip and well-placed buttons. The single-plate design minimizes the potential for tangling in hair during use. It has a locking mechanism to close and protect hot plates for easy storage.

What you should consider: Some users had to go through trial and error to find the right heat settings for their hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CHI Vibes Wave On Multifunctional Waver

What you need to know: The unique shape of this Chi hair waver’s plates creates mermaid-inspired rounded waves.

What you’ll love: The hot plates close in a smooth S-shape to give hair a natural beachy wave. The ceramic-coated plates minimize heat damage. Unlike some other hair wavers, this model actually works well with thicker and heavier hair.

What you should consider: It only has five temperature settings, which is significantly less than several lower-priced options.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.