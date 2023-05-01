Best Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom
IN THIS ARTICLE:
- Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer
- PlayMakar MVP+ Percussion Massage System
For everything moms do for us, they deserve to be honored on Mother’s Day. In addition to flowers, breakfast in bed and a day off, giving Mom a memorable present is a great way to celebrate your love for her.
Americans spend billions on their moms each year, but finding that special gift can be challenging. From presents for avid cooks to dedicated readers and everything in between, there are countless products to choose from. To help you pick a gift that your mom will love from the moment she opens it, we’ve compiled an extensive roundup with items perfect for Mother’s Day gift-giving.
Best food and cooking Mother’s Day gifts
Both stylish and functional, this cookware set sports a modern design that comes in a choice of colors to match different kitchen decor styles. The nonstick ceramic coating doesn’t contain harsh chemicals, so cooking with these lovely pots and pans is worry-free.
Opopop Microwave Popcorn Discovery Kit
Opopop popcorn offers all of the goodness and convenience of microwave popcorn without the bag. This gift set comes with seven pouches of gourmet popcorn and a BPA-free silicone microwave popper that’s dishwasher safe and collapses for storage.
Sold by Opopop
BruMate Pour Over Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Making pour-over coffee has never been easier thanks to the BruMate. Simply add a filter, put in coffee grinds, pour the water and enjoy. It boasts a leakproof design and 16-ounce size that makes it ideal for enjoying your favorite brews on the go.
Sold by BruMate
You can add a touch of French flair to Mother’s Day with this macaron kit. It comes with pre-measured ingredients, piping tools and decorative toppings. What’s more, mom will enjoy a year of online masterclasses for making perfect macarons.
Sold by Food La La
DeLonghi Stilosa Espresso Machine
With the Stilosa, Mom doesn’t have to leave home to enjoy barista-quality coffee beverages. It’s an easy-to-use manual machine that delivers 15-bar pressure and has a built-in milk frother for delicious espresso, lattes, cappuccinos and more.
KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer
Most avid cooks want a KitchenAid stand mixer, which makes Mother’s Day the perfect holiday to give a foodie mom this beloved gadget. Ten speeds, a tilt-head design and stainless steel mixing bowl are key features of this powerful machine.
Sold by Amazon, Wayfair and Home Depot
The K-Classic by Keurig is a popular single-serve model that works with K-cups to brew flavorful coffee, tea and hot chocolate. It offers brew size options for customizable beverages and a generous 48-ounce tank for preparing numerous cups in between refills.
Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender
BestReviews cooking expert Andrea Boudewijn calls Vitamix blenders “unbeatable.” That’s because they are engineered with powerful motors and rugged stainless steel blades for stand-out performance. Variable speeds, a huge 64-ounce blending jar and self-cleaning mode are key features of the 5200 model.
Sold by Amazon
A toaster oven is a useful countertop appliance that comes in handy for preparing snacks, small portions and quick meals. In addition to powerful convection heating and nine cook functions, Breville’s smart model cooks fast and looks great too.
Homearray Set of Six Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
The wider, shorter structure of Home Array’s mixing bowls earn them praise from the BestReviews cooking expert. The set includes six stainless steel bowls in various sizes to suit different cooking needs.
Sold by Amazon
Other food and cooking Mother’s Day gifts worth checking out
- If mom loves to keep a steady supply of ice available for frosty beverages, she needs the COSTWAY Countertop Ice Maker.
- D’Eco Unbreakable Stemmed Martini Glasses are perfect for sipping the iconic drink on the patio or by the pool.
- The Breville Nespresso Creatista Pro is a gorgeous machine that brews impressive espresso beverages.
- HelloFresh is a quality meal delivery service that’s ideal for any busy mom.
- Crock-Pot 6-quart Cook and Carry Slow Cooker eliminates a lot of time and effort when it comes to preparing delicious meals.
- BestReviews nutrition expert Molly Bremer recommends reading “Intuitive Eating” for life-changing advice.
- No ice is required for the Wine Enthusiast Double-Walled Iceless Wine Bottle Chiller to keep wine at the perfect temperature.
- Meal prep is easier with the well-made Mac Knife Professional 8-inch Hollow-Edge Chef’s Knife.
- Woodenhouse’s Set of Wooden Cooking Utensils is both practical and beautiful.
- With 140 pieces, the Godiva Gold Collection is the perfect gift for a chocolate loving mom.
- The Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker is an excellent device for the culinary creative mom who likes to try new gadgets.
- NutriBullet’s 1200-watt Blender is compact yet powerful.
- The Hamilton Beach Panini Press is easy to clean after making delicious toasted sandwiches.
- There are eight varieties of tea to try in the Tiesta Tea Favorites Sampler.
- Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Nantucket Blend includes 72 K-Cups that are compatible with Keurig coffee makers.
Best self-care and beauty Mother’s Day gifts
We put Revlon’s One-Step Volumizer to the test and found that it’s easy to use to produce salon-level blowouts. It’s a gift-worthy 2-in-1 tool that dries and styles hair with a few simple steps.
Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty
PlayMakar MVP+ Percussion Massage System
Percussive therapy has been proven to ease sore, stiff muscles. In our testing, we found that the PlayMakar MVP+ lives up to this promise, plus it’s easy to use and gets long battery life with each full charge. The bundle includes interchangeable proprietary ProTips for treating different muscles.
Mom will sparkle when she applies Fenty’s Diamond Bomb that gives the skin a shimmery effect. Made without harsh ingredients, it can be used all over the face and body for creating dramatic looks.
Earth Japanese Hot Springs Bath Powders
These bath powders take bath time to the next level by giving the water a lovely hue and delightful fragrance. The set includes 18 packets that come in a pretty gift box.
Sold by Amazon
Meaningful Beauty Five-piece Starter Kit
Recommended by BestReviews beauty expert Oscar Molinar, this kit includes five products that are formulated to nourish, smooth and lift the skin. Developed by Cindy Crawford and formulated with melon serum, the products in this line help keep skin looking its best.
Sold by Amazon
Not only does this foot massager deliver deep massages with kneading, rolling and squeezing action, but it also produces heat for a truly relaxing experience. It’s a must-have gift for any mom who likes to have a spa-like pampering from the comfort of home.
Sold by Amazon
Trigger Point Grid Foam Roller
BestReviews fitness expert Judd NeSmith recommends a foam roller for use after workouts and to ease knee, lower back and hip pain. It’s a thoughtful gift for the mom who spends a lot of time in the gym.
Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods
“Self Compassion” by Kristen Neff
With insight into the importance of being kind to ourselves, this expert-recommended book will inspire your mother to prioritize positive thoughts. Reading it is likely to also give her a confidence boost.
Sold by Amazon
The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%
Azelaic acid is another skin-pampering product that will make an excellent addition to your mother’s beauty care routine. Formulated by The Ordinary, this top-seller has 10% azelaic acid that’s powerful enough to ease inflammation and hyperpigmentation while increasing cell turnover for smoother, healthier looking skin.
Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty
Other self-care and beauty Mother’s Day gifts worth checking out
- It’s easy to exfoliate gently and effectively with the Belula Premium Dry Body Brush Set.
- BestReviews beauty expert recommends Village Naturals Therapy Mineral Bath Soak that’s made with soothing Epsom salt and essential oils.
- Patchology Poshpeel Pedi Cure gently exfoliates the skin for sandal-ready feet.
- Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging and Intensive Repair Daily Serum smooths skin and makes it glow.
- If your mom is on her feet a lot, Dansko Women’s LT Pro Clogs will provide the comfort she needs for long days.
- The well-made Manduka Pro Yoga Mat makes a great gift for the yogi mom.
- If you are looking for a classic fragrance for a Mother’s Day gift, you can’t go wrong with a Chanel perfume
- You can create a Fenty Face Bundle for mom that’s customized for beautiful looks.
- The Dyson Airwrap is the ultimate hair styling gift.
- BestReviews fitness expert Judd NeSmith recommends the Concept2 Model D Indoor Rowing Machine for cardiovascular workouts.
- You can give your mom a premium skin care product with SkinMedica Retinol Complex 1.0 that’s recommended by BestReviews skin care experter Alina Zufall.
- A luxurious gift like the Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase will make mom feel extra special.
- BareMineral Original Loose Powder Foundation is available in shades to match any skin tone.
- Aveeno Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturizer is great for skin that’s prone to rosacea.
Best plant and garden Mother’s Day gifts
Ebristar Glass Plant Mister Spray Bottle
Not only is this glass mister perfect for keeping plants hydrated, but it also features an appealing vintage design that looks great on display with potted plants. It’s available in a choice of five colors.
Sold by Amazon
BestReviews DIY expert Beth Allen recommends this garden tote for its versatile pockets and lifetime warranty. It includes three garden tools for planting, weeding and more.
Sold by Amazon
This kit makes it easy to grow plants indoors that can be used for cooking as they sprout. It comes with everything needed to get started, including an attractive wooden planter that looks nice on a kitchen counter.
Sold by Amazon
This composter may be small, but it does an amazing job turning waste to nutrient-rich compost. Powered by electricity, it works in as little as four hours to break down food scraps without emitting noise or odor. It’s a great gift for the eco-conscious mom.
If your mom loves houseplants, Bloomscape has a beautiful selection such as the golden pothos plant that thrives with minimal care. It’s a lovely plant that will brighten up any room of the house.
Sold by Bloomscape
AeroGarden Bounty Elite Indoor Hydroponic Garden System
No soil or sunlight is needed to grow healthy herbs and vegetables with this comprehensive hydroponic system that sports a stainless steel design and includes built-in grow light. It features Wi-Fi and is compatible with Alexa through the AeroGarden app so mom can control the functions even when she’s not at home.
Sold by Amazon
This unique kit features a choice of flowers for each birth month of the year, making it a special Mother’s Day gift. It includes everything needed to cultivate the plants, including instructions and a glass planter that can also be used as a vase.
Sold by Uncommon Goods
If you want to give mom a bouquet that never stops blooming, Legos has you covered with this unique building set. Once assembled, it creates a variety of long-stemmed blooms that can be displayed permanently in a pretty vase.
Sold by Amazon
Other plant and garden Mother’s Day gifts worth checking out
- Beautiful rose bouquets with stylish vases are available at 1-800flowers.com.
- The Dakota Fields Marchmont Three-piece Metal Vase Set is perfect for large displays of flowers and greenery.
- Seed Needs Sunflower Crazy Mixer will make mom’s garden grow with sunny blooms.
- The Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter provides an attending-grabbing way to display houseplants.
- Butterfly Craze’s Artificial Lavender is a pretty bouquet that will never fade.
- If you want to give mom a stylish vase to showcase flowers all year long, the Lenox French Perle Ice Blue Fluted Vase is sure to impress her with its timeless design.
- G & F Jersey Garden Gloves come in packs of three with pretty floral graphics.
- Mom can preserve special blooms for lasting keepsakes with the 4M Pressed Flower Art Kit.
- The Songmics Bamboo Customizable Plant Stand can be arranged in several stylish configurations.
- Hiderley’s Decorative Vase is made of metal and inscribed with a pretty heart.
- Mom can keep her garden tools organized without taking up a lot of space with the Rubbermaid Commercial Products Corner Tool Rack.
- Sunflower Sammy Garden Gnome by Design Toscano will add a whimsical touch to any garden.
- The avid gardener who wants to keep plants hydrated and conserve water will appreciate the affordable Flexon Soaker Hose Kit.
- The FreeGarden Rain 55-gallon Rain Barrel features a compact yet spacious design.
- Abco’s Garden Kneeler converts to a bench in seconds and comes with a tool pouch and gardening gloves.
- The Butterfly Kisses Bouquet includes a beautiful vase and a box of chocolates.
Best trending Mother’s Day gifts across different categories
This tree bookshelf offers an eclectic alternative design to standard models. Multiple angled tiers and a stable base provide adequate space for numerous books. The compact structure is suitable for rooms with limited space.
Sold by Amazon
With a heart rate monitor, EKG, and oxygen sensor, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a state-of-the-art smartwatch that can help the wearer monitor many aspects of their health and fitness. It’s also a stylish device with a sleek appearance that’s suitable for everyday wear and special occasions.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
From coffee to hot chocolate and tea, the Ember smart mug will keep beverages hot for hours thanks to the built-in battery-powered warming mechanism. It’s available in a choice of eight fun colors.
Sold by Amazon
HydroJug Half-Gallon Water Bottle
Whether working out or hiking, your mom can stay hydrated with this water bottle that features a large 73-ounce capacity. It’s constructed of durable BPA-free plastic with a leakproof design.
Sold by Amazon
It’s the advanced features that make the Amazon Kindle Scribe a great choice for anyone who loves to read. It offers a 10-inch screen with an anti-glare display that can be used to take notes. It’s available with 16, 32 or 63 gigabytes of storage and in a choice of a standard or premium pen.
Sold by Amazon
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
It’s the immersive sound and noise-canceling technology that make these headphones a solid investment in personal entertainment. They feature the Apple H1 chip for remarkable performance. The fit is lightweight and comfortable for hours of listening pleasure.
Sold by Amazon
Made of shock-absorbing foam with thick soles, these slippers earn praise for a comfortable, foot-hugging fit. They are available in a nice selection of sizes and colors to fit mom’s foot size and personality.
Sold by Amazon
Kodak Mini 3 Retro Portable Photo Printer
Printing fade-resistant photos has never been easier. Simply pair the Mini 3 with a smartphone via Bluetooth, select photos and print. It sports a compact design that’s perfect for sharing printed memories on the go.
Sold by Amazon
Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake Light
A sleep and wake light will help mom fall into a restful sleep and wake up gently feeling refreshed. This is a top model by a trusted brand that offers a speaker, auto-dimming display, FM radio and more.
Sold by Amazon
A Solo Stove is a nice addition to an outdoor living space that produces a soft, smokeless glow. The Mesa is a tabletop model with a compact design that is available in several stylish colors. It includes a stand, an adapter for burning pellets or firewood and a lifetime warranty.
Sold by Solo Stove
Other trending Mother’s Day gifts worth checking out
- The Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker provides 250-foot range for keeping track of handbags, keys and more.
- Welltree Cloud Slides offer outstanding comfort for relaxing days around the house.
- The Angry Mama Microwave Steam Cleaner takes the hassle out of cleaning the microwave.
- Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation emit impressive sound while canceling noises that can interfere with the wearer’s listening experience.
- A mom who loves to golf will appreciate the Odyssey 2023 White Hot Versa Seven S Putter.
- Lululemon Align Ribbed High-Rise Pants are soft, comfortable and on-trend.
- Hamitor Picture Frames are a great way to showcase special memories.
- Following up a serious workout with the Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun will help ease sore muscles.
- If your mom loves to read, she won’t be able to put down “I Have Some Questions for You” by Rebecca Makkai
- The Dremel Rotary Tool Kit is an expert-approved model that’s an ideal gift for the DIY mom.
- With 14 tools in one, the Leatherman Sidekick Multitool will come in handy for numerous tasks around the house.
- The Minted Heart Snapshot Mix Photo Art arranges beloved photos into the shape of heart.
- The Knock Knock What I Love About Mom journal lets you fill in the blanks to express how you feel about her.
- If your mom has shedding pets, she can remove fur with ease with the Delomo Pet Hair Remover
- The VacLife Handheld Vacuum does a great job keeping car interiors clean.
- When it comes to a popular tech gift, you can’t go wrong with the latest version of Amazon’s Echo Dot Smart Speaker.
- The Roku Ultra Device makes streaming popular movies, sports, series and more a snap.
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.