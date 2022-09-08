Which Christmas throw pillow cover is best?

Instead of switching out pillows that take up a lot of space in the closet this holiday season, consider picking up some new Christmas throw pillow covers. A pillow cover is easy to slip over the pillows you already have, and when it comes time to put them away again, they fold up nicely for easy storage. The Afirmly Christmas Blessing Throw Pillow Cover Pair is a festive set with a fun wintry pattern perfect for getting into the Christmas spirit.

What to know before you buy a Christmas throw pillow cover

Cover size vs. pillow size

The standard square throw pillow is 18 inches or 20 inches, but the size can range from 16-24 inches. The dimensions for rectangular pillows are different, so be sure to check the size of your pillow against the size of the cover before purchasing.

To make the pillow look fluffy and full, it should be 2 inches bigger than the cover you are using for it. For example, if you have a 20-inch pillow insert you should use an 18-inch pillow cover.

Fabrics

A Christmas throw pillow cover is usually made from a soft, washable material. Popular options include polyester, linen, canvas, cotton or a cotton-blend. All of these materials are durable, making them excellent choices for throw pillows that get a lot of use on the couch.

Style

Christmas decor tends to lean toward a modern design with clean lines and elegant accents or vintage-inspired iconography with classic imagery and text. Some covers can even be embroidered with your family’s name for an extra personal touch, though these personalized covers are often more expensive.

Modern, vintage-inspired and personalized covers can all feature fun imagery or phrases like “Merry Christmas” across the front, so it depends on the vibe you’re going for. If you can’t quite decide which way to go, plaid patterns are a practical compromise that invoke the modern and the vintage vibes with a farmhouse feel to it.

What to look for in a quality Christmas throw pillow cover

Full set of four

A full set of four pillow covers gives you more for your money and guarantees that all your throw pillows will match. Full sets can come in one print or four different designs, the latter of which is great if you have fewer than four pillows to cover but want to change up the design year after year.

Embroidery

An embroidered pillow cover looks extra cozy, especially for the holiday season when cozy goes a long way. Embroidery can mean a soft, raised design to give the presentation a little depth or well-detailed sewing that sits flat on the fabric but adds a homemade feel to it. Embroidered designs look high-end but don’t always cost more.

Invisible zipper

The zipper closure should be well-concealed so that it looks just like the other seams. This is best achieved by an ultra-thin, perfectly aligned lip of fabric over the zippered area so that you can’t see the line of the zipper or the metal hardware.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas throw pillow cover

A standard single throw pillow cover costs $6-$13, while a set of two or four can cost up to $25. A single personalized throw pillow costs $20-$50.

Christmas throw pillow cover FAQ

What’s the best way to spot clean?

A. Mix a little water with a little dish soap and blot the stain as needed until it is gone. Leave the throw cover out to dry.

Can you iron a throw pillow cover?

A. This depends on the material and how any images or texts are applied to it. Check the care instructions and if ironing is permitted, set the iron on a low setting. For polyester, make sure to set the iron to the “synthetic” setting so it doesn’t get too hot.

What’s the best Christmas throw pillow cover to buy?

Top Christmas throw pillow cover

Afirmly Christmas Blessing Throw Pillow Cover Pair

What you need to know: This set features two identical 18-inch cotton covers with a raised snowflake pattern and a zipper closure.

What you’ll love: These throw pillow covers are durable and well-made. The snowflake embroidery is raised and soft to the touch, and they come in white, gray, blue and red, so if you need four, you can get two sets in different colors. They are machine-washable on a gentle cycle and you can put them in the dryer.

What you should consider: Additional sizes are not available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas throw pillow cover for the money

Joybest Christmas Throw Pillow Cover Set

What you need to know: This set features four 18-inch cotton-blend covers each with a different design and zipper closures.

What you’ll love: There is a festive red-and-black plaid theme across all four covers. Imagery includes a reindeer silhouette, Christmas ornaments, and Christmas tree in the back of a red pickup truck. It’s a great value for four covers, all of which are machine-washable on a gentle cycle.

What you should consider: There are no additional size options and they might shrink if you put them in the dryer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Creative in the Clouds Personalized Christmas Pillow

What you need to know: This single polyester cover comes in four sizes with your family name personalized on the front and a concealed zipper closure.

What you’ll love: There is a decorative Christmas tree design and the words “Merry Christmas” above your family name. The fabric is durable and attractive, and if you pay a little more you can get the pillow insert with it. The cover is machine-washable and safe to iron or put in the dryer.

What you should consider: It’s a little expensive for a single pillow cover and there aren’t more color options.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.